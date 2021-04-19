Wino with Dado: McKenna Maduli and her one-man band dad Kata create the perfect pairing with Chuck Furuya

ABOUT: in 1988 Chuck Furuya became only the tenth person in the United States to pass the rigorous Master Sommelier examination. It was his passion to fully at excel at wine service and education that led him on the path to certification as a Master Sommelier. Furuya first began working in restaurants while attending college as a way to earn extra income. Chuck ended up managing some of Hawaii’s most highly regarded establishments including Bagwell’s 2424 in the Hyatt Regency Waikiki, La Mer at the Halekulani, and serving as Cellarmaster at the former Kahala Hilton.