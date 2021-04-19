Tracking another disturbance and pockets of rain across the state on Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hope you had a beautiful weekend and start to this new work week! Today, we have been enjoying lots of sunshine and a touch of summer-like heat with light winds. The afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes - along with tracking a disturbance from the northwest may mean some rain in the interior and leeward sections. A weakening cold front is moving toward the islands; while the front itself isn’t expected to reach the state, “deep tropical moisture” drawn up ahead of it will bring increasing showers, mainly for Kauai and Oahu, by Tuesday. There’s also a slight chance for thunderstorms over Kauai late Monday night through Tuesday. Trade winds should return by Thursday and become locally breezy by the weekend.