Tracking another disturbance and pockets of rain across the state on Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hope you had a beautiful weekend and start to this new work week! Today, we have been enjoying lots of sunshine and a touch of summer-like heat with light winds. The afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes - along with tracking a disturbance from the northwest may mean some rain in the interior and leeward sections. A weakening cold front is moving toward the islands; while the front itself isn’t expected to reach the state, “deep tropical moisture” drawn up ahead of it will bring increasing showers, mainly for Kauai and Oahu, by Tuesday. There’s also a slight chance for thunderstorms over Kauai late Monday night through Tuesday. Trade winds should return by Thursday and become locally breezy by the weekend.
No significant swells are expected through the week. Surf on north shores will hold steady today before easing tomorrow, with a moderate northwest swell building down the island chain tomorrow night into Wednesday. South facing shores will also remain a little higher through today before a gradual downward trend tomorrow.
Wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Be safe.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.