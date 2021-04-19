Top-ranked UH men’s volleyball racks up All-Big West honors ahead of conference tournament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 ranked Rainbow Warriors volleyball team racked up the accolades on Monday, when the Big West Conference announced their 2021 All-Conference teams.
A total of seven ‘Bows were honored by the Big West, headlined by four Seniors being named First Team All-Big West.
Seniors Rado Parapunov, Colton Cowell, Gage Worsley and Patrick Gasman were named to the First Team — all four opting to not return to the program next season.
“Uncle Pat” Gasman also made history as the first player in Big West men’s volleyball history to earn First Team honors four times — this makes Cowell’s second time, while Parapunov and Worsley have been honored three times.
Freshman Chaz Galloway and Sophomore Jakob Thelle were named All-Big West Honorable Mention, with Spyros Chakas being named to the All-Freshman team after making four starts his rookie year.
The ‘Bows are coming off of a season finale sweep over UC Irvine that completed their first undefeated regular season in school history.
Up next, UH hosts the Big West tournament at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii goes into the tourney as the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of UC San Diegoe-Cal State Northridge in the second round on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time — no fan allowed in the Stan, all games will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports.
