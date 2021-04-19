Sunshine and light winds with afternoon interior and leeward showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine today with some afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes but a weakening cold front is moving toward the islands. The front itself isn’t expected to reach the state, but “deep tropical moisture” drawn up ahead of it will bring increasing showers, mainly for Kauai and Oahu, by Tuesday. There’s also a slight chance for thunderstorms over Kauai late Monday night through Tuesday. Trade winds should return by Thursday and become locally breezy by the weekend.
No significant swells are expected through the week. Surf on north shores will hold steady today before easing tomorrow, with a moderate northwest swell building down the island chain tomorrow night into Wednesday. South facing shores will also remain a little higher through today before a gradual downward trend tomorrow.
