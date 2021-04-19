Rainbow Wahine softball snag home series over UC Riverside

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team returned home this weekend to snag a 2-1 series victory over UC Riverside.
After a tough game one, which saw the ‘Bows fall 2-1 to the Highlanders — Hawaii’s Jetta Nannen took the loss for UH after seven innings of work.
Going into Saturday’s doubleheader, the Wahine were energized a ready to play, sweeping Riverside to take the series victory.
In the first game, the Wahine bats came alive to get the 8-7 overtime win, Brittnee Rossi’s walkoff single would send Jetta Nannen home to finish the game in nine innings.
UH easily handled game two with a final score of 8-1 to move to 11-9 overall on the season.
The Wahine are off next week before hosting Long Beach State in a four-game series — starting Friday at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
