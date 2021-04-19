No. 1 Warriors volleyball complete undefeated season on Senior Night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 Rainbow Warriors Volleyball team can now be known as the undefeated Rainbow Warriors volleyball team, after the ‘Bows swept UC Irvine to close out the 2021 regular season unblemished.
After a nail biting match on Friday, which went the five set distance, Hawaii was able to scratch out the victory before their final game on Saturday.
Saturday also marked Senior Night for a group that has left an irreplaceable mark on the program, going out in style after sweeping the Anteaters in three-straight sets.
Senior Rado Parapunov had a game-high 13 kills to go along with an impressive five consecutive service aces in the third set. Local boy Colton Cowell notched on an additional eight digs and eight kills.
Up next, the ‘Bows stay at the Stan for the Big West Tournament, which runs through Thursday to Saturday on Spectrum Sports.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.