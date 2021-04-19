Multi-million dollar settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parents of a 5-year-old boy who drowned during a school field trip two years ago have reached a record settlement with Mid-Pacific Institute.
Mid-Pac will pay $7.2 million to the family of Alaric Chiu, who sued the school over his death in 2019.
“Part of the significance of this settlement is that it is the largest publicly disclosed settlements in Hawaii history for the death of a child, and so it tells the public how important it was to bring this case,” said the boy’s father Lucius Chiu.
Attorney Jim Bickerton, who handled the lawsuit, said the amount will send a strong message that schools and other educational institutions and businesses “must do what’s necessary to ensure children’s safety.”
According to their suit, Alaric Chiu took part in a Mid-Pac spring break day camp and had gone kayaking in Kaaawa with a school counselor when the overloaded vessel capsized.
The suit said the boy could not swim and the parents were never told the kids would go in the water.
Four people were on the kayak and none of them had life vests. Federal and state law require anyone under the age of 13 on a boat or kayak in the ocean to have a life vest.
Experts hired by the Chiu family advocated that the school implement a number of safety measures, including:
-- Ensuring workers are qualified for their positions;
-- Requiring necessary and up-to-date training for workers;
-- Developing and enforcing proper safety policies and procedures for school activities;
-- And, requiring purposeful evaluations of employees.
