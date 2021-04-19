McKenna Talks Story with L&L Waimanalo owner Tony Wong Cam

McKenna drops by L&L Waimanalo on her way to the beach to Talk Story with Franchisee owner Tony Wong Cam. Tony tells McKenna the story of how he went from working behind his parents at L&L as a kid to owning his own store while tailgating with some Loco Mocos. Tony gives a special shout out to his uncle and L&L Co-Founder Johnson Kam for his dedication in helping others succeed.
ABOUT L&L: In the early years, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue was a successful chain of drive-in restaurants with a reputation for serving fresh plate lunches throughout the Hawaiian islands. In late 1999, our founders – Johnson Kam and Eddie Flores, Jr. – introduced their signature, Asian and American fusion take on the classic plate lunch to the residents of California. Since then, the concept has found fans around the world and there are over 200 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurants in Hawaii, California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Texas, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Japan. Needless to say, in addition to the fresh, culturally-commingling flavors of Hawaii, every L&L meal is infused with the warmth of aloha – the legendary spirit of welcome that makes every guest feel at home.
