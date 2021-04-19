McKenna creates the perfect charcuterie board with Chef Keoni Chang on Talk Story

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli jumps on board the latest trend in pupus with Chef Keoni Chang at The Bar by R. Field Wine Company. Located inside Foodland Farms Ala Moana, The Bar is a hidden gem where you can customize your very own charcuterie board and wine pairing as well as enjoy a full menu of ono grindz. Chef Keoni teaches McKenna how to make a charcuterie board that pleases all the senses.
About: Chef Keoni Chang is the Corporate Chef and Director of the Sullivan Family Kitchen at Foodland Super Markets, Ltd. Foodland is Hawaii’s largest locally owned and operated grocery retailer. They are committed to building both a better shopping experience and a better Hawaii. Foodland firmly believes that our community benefits from having a strong, local supermarket, and are dedicated to being a leader in serving Hawaii’s shoppers.
For more information: www.foodland.com
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.