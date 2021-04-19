Man found guilty in heinous 2018 hammer attack on girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who viciously beat his then-girlfriend with a hammer in 2018 has been sentenced.
On Monday, the Prosecutor’s Office announced a Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Kristopher Kalani to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A jury found Kalani guilty of attempted murder in Feb. 2020. Court documents in the case said that his victim Grace Pineda was found bloodied inside her car in the parking lot of a known game room in Nanakuli.
During the trial, she took the witness stand saying, “I remember the hammer coming towards my face and my teeth flying out.”
The judge sentenced Kalani to life along with an additional 10-year mandatory minimum sentence because the jury also found Kalani to be a repeat offender.
Prosecutors pointed to his two prior felonies for first-degree assault, and assault against a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors called him a threat to the community, and said his sentence was fitting for his crime.
“Kalani’s sentence of life without the possibility of parole is in accord with the egregiousness of his crime,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.
“As a repeat offender, this sentence was the only way to assure that the public is kept safe from this individual,” he continued. “His victim’s life has been irreversibly harmed by this heinous crime, and we can only hope that this sentence provides her with some measure of closure,” he said.
Read previous reports:
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.