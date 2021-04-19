Hawaii reports 65 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff | April 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM HST - Updated April 19 at 12:12 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 65 new COVID cases on Monday and no additional fatalities.

Of the new cases, 52 were on Oahu, 10 were on Maui, and two were on the Big Island. One resident was diagnosed out-of-state.

Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 31,446 cases of COVID-19. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 474.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,180 new infections in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,064,942 vaccine doses so far.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 24,186 total cases
  • 1,749 required hospitalization
  • 801 cases in the last 14 days
  • 370 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,644 total cases
  • 112 required hospitalization
  • 106 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 3,257 total cases
  • 194 required hospitalization
  • 268 cases in the last 14 days
  • 47 deaths

Lanai

  • 111 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 35 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 200 total cases
  • 9 required hospitalization
  • 4 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 1,013 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

