Have you filed yet? Despite federal extension, state taxes still due Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time is running out for Hawaii residents to file their state taxes for 2020.
The deadline is Tuesday. The federal tax deadline was pushed back to May 17.
Hawaii’s Taxation Department previously said there were many factors that impacted their decision not to push back the deadline to match the federal date.
One of them being that taxpayers may be eligible for a six-month extension. They can apply for one if:
- The taxpayer is due a refund;
- or the taxpayer pays the “properly estimated tax” by April 20
Tax administrators previously said those who can’t pay the properly estimated tax amount should pay as much as they can.
Those who received unemployment in 2020 may also run into surprises.
One woman on unemployment said she was surprised to learn she owed more than $500 due to confusion over the funds being withheld.
