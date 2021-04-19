HARA Lifetime Achievement Honoree Ainsley Halemanu performs on Talk Story

Growing up, Ainsley was surrounded by music. At Roosevelt High School, he sang in the boy’s choir, glee club, and the group Nā Mele o Papakōlea. He first recorded with the Aloha Pumehana Serenaders on the album “Hula Gems,” released in 1976 and re-issued as a CD in 2000. Besides Ainsley, the group included Darrell Lupenui, Wendell Silva, and Lanakila Manini. He also recorded with Kealoha Kalama on her “Lei Pua Keni Keni,” released in 1987.