Early evidence shows COVID vaccines could help with ‘long haul’ symptoms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Angela Keen, co-founder of the Kapu Quarantine Breakers Group, contracted COVID-19 last March and battled the major symptoms for eight weeks.
She did her own contact tracing and says she was exposed while she officiated a wedding.
But she says the more difficult battle has been the long-term symptoms of the disease, including joint point, taste issues and exhaustion.
“I felt like I was always dealing with jet lag,” she said.
On Saturday, she got her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Queen’s Medical Center’s clinic at the Blaisdell Center and says it’s been “life-changing.:
“I haven’t feel this good for a year. I woke up without my alarm clock,” she said.
“I don’t have any aches and pains today. It might be psychosomatic. I just feel so good and so positive and I’m ready for this to all go away for me.”
Dr. Todd Seto, director of Research of Academic Affairs at Queen’s Medical Center, is studying 2,000 Queen’s employees to test for their antibody levels.
He says there has been anecdotal evidence that vaccines help with COVID “long hauler” symptoms, but it’s not yet conclusive.
“It is reassuring that people don’t do worse with the vaccine so I think for everyone with COVID or not, get vaccinated. It’s really the best thing to do,” Seto said.
The Queen’s research is to learn how antibodies change over time. The study is tracking vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.
“We know that the vast majority of people who get the vaccines have a response and the larger proportion of that is a high response,” Seto said.
“Six months from now we’ll repeat the two antibody tests and then we’ll get a better picture of how long the antibodies stay positive for. If it comes down, how far it’ll go,” he added.
Pfizer says a third booster shot will likely be needed within 12 months. The Queen’s Medical Center hopes to wrap up its study in late summer or fall.
