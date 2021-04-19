‘Bows baseball drop home series against Cal State Bakersfield

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team fell to Cal State Bakersfield this weekend at Les Murakami Stadium.
On Friday, the ‘Bows would stall and fall to the Roadrunner 5-2 to open the series, with pitcher Aaron Davenport taking the loss for Hawaii after giving up three runs in seven innings.
In Saturday’s doubleheader, Hawaii showed signs of life, getting a home-split.
After dropping the first game, UH would come alive in the second game, downing Bakersfield 11- 4 behind Hawaii’s 17 hits including Jared Quandt’s Grand Slam — Cade Halemanu got the win for Hawaii allowing only four runs on 11 hits.
Unfortunately, the Sunday curse lives on for the ‘Bows after falling to CSUB in the series finale to lose the entire series — pitcher Jake Hymel took the loss on the mound after giving up four runs, three hits an two walks in two innings.
The BaseBows move to 16-14 on the season, staying home next week for a four-game series with UC Davis — beginning on Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
