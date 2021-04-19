Bay View’s driving range scores with addition of ball tracking system

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a business perspective, Bay View Golf Course has struck a winner. It’s double-decked driving range boasts some state-of-the-art software.
“It’s called TopTracer Range, powered by TopGolf,” golf pro Kellan Anderson said. “It’s the same technology that they have at the TopGolf facilities across the country.”
When you tee off, camera’s mounted on the range’s roof track the ball’s flight, pinpoint its drop, and measure the distance of the shot.
You watch it all unfold on video monitors.
“You know how far you’re hitting each club. When you translate that to the golf course, you know how far your ball is going to go,” golfer Colin Gunning said.
But there’s more to TopTracer than raw data. The system is loaded with games, too, so non-golfers can get in the swing.
“It has a points game that you can play against your friends, a long-drive challenge, a closest-to-the pin challenge,” Anderson said.
The addition has made the driving range a hotspot with golfing newbies.
“We see a lot of families out here, kids that have never played golf, adults that never played golf,” he said.
A popular feature lets you shoot a virtual round on courses the pros play like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews.
“Virtual golf is my favorite because you can come play 18 holes just in one spot,” Gunning said.
TopTracer also has a component that takes the place of putting.
“It turns into a 100-yard shot so you can really work on your wedge game,” Anderson said.
Bay View completed the full installation of the system last year, and it boosted revenue almost immediately.
“It spiked like crazy,” Anderson said. “There’s a waitlist every day. It’s just unbelievable.”
There’s no extra charge to plug into TopTracer. The program is included with the purchase of a bucket of balls.
The driving range has 38 stalls in its two-tier setup and three private lounges you can reserve. Players must follow COVID guidelines.
“The earlier you get here the less you have to wait,” Gunning said.
Bay View is the only driving range in Hawaii teeing up TopTracer’s technology, and by all accounts it’s a hit.
