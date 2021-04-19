Bail reduced for sex assault suspect on Hawaii Island; trial date set

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island sex assault and kidnapping suspect got his bail reduced to $50,000.
Suspect 42-year-old James Michael Taylor allegedly attacked a woman outside her home in Volcano on April 11.
Court documents say he allegedly tackled her and sexually assaulted her when she went outside in the early morning hours to check on a barking dog.
Taylor was ordered to stay away from the victim while he awaits a trial, which is set for Sept. 13.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
