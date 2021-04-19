Artist Kamea Hadar paints a picture of his life creating larger than life murals on Talk Story

ABOUT: Kamea Hadar grew up in the worlds of his Japanese/Korean mother and Israeli father. He began studying drawing and painting from a young age. As a child he took classes at the Honolulu Art Academy and University of Hawaii; and spent periods living, studying and creating at the Sorbonne in Paris, University of St. Louis in Madrid and the University of Tel Aviv, Israel. He currently resides in Honolulu, HI and is co-lead director of Pow! Wow! Worldwide. Although Kamea’s work is based in traditional portraiture, it has evolved off of the canvas to large scale murals and installations that can be found in cities around the world.