Artist Kamea Hadar paints a picture of his life creating larger than life murals on Talk Story

Join host McKenna Maduli and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli as they welcome local artist Kamea Hadar into the Talk Story Hale. You can’t go too far in Honolulu without seeing one of Kamea’s awe-inspiring pieces of artwork. Kamea’s art includes large scale murals that can be found on buildings all around the world. He tells McKenna about some of the unique places he has visited with his family while creating and collaborating on giant scale murals.
ABOUT: Kamea Hadar grew up in the worlds of his Japanese/Korean mother and Israeli father. He began studying drawing and painting from a young age. As a child he took classes at the Honolulu Art Academy and University of Hawaii; and spent periods living, studying and creating at the Sorbonne in Paris, University of St. Louis in Madrid and the University of Tel Aviv, Israel. He currently resides in Honolulu, HI and is co-lead director of Pow! Wow! Worldwide. Although Kamea’s work is based in traditional portraiture, it has evolved off of the canvas to large scale murals and installations that can be found in cities around the world.
For More Information: @kameahadar
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.