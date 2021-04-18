Starting Monday, COVID vaccines available to those 16 and older on Oahu

Vaccine vials (Source: J&J)
By HNN Staff | April 18, 2021 at 11:26 AM HST - Updated April 18 at 11:28 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joining the rest of the state, Oahu is set to expand vaccine eligibility on Monday to those 16 and older.

Oahu is the last county in the state to expand eligibility to this age group. Neighbor islands began vaccinating younger individuals in recent weeks.

The expansion meets President Biden’s plan for vaccines to be available to every American above the age of 16 by April 19.

Hawaii’s vaccine efforts have held steady, despite the pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This past week, the Hawaii Department of Health announced that more than 1 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

