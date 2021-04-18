Man, 30, in critical condition after overnight shooting in McCully

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting in McCully left a man in critical condition condition early Sunday morning.
EMS officials said the 30-year-old male victim was shot around 2:10 a.m. fronting a building along S. Beretania Street.
The man’s only injuries were described as multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to the hospital after medics treated the man.
Honolulu police have yet to release any details on the case as detectives are working to piece together what happened.
This story may be updated.
