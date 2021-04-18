Light winds take over with increasing showers by Tuesday

A weakening cold front is moving toward the islands, which will weaken the trade winds and bring a pattern of afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes through Wednesday. The front itself isn’t expected to reach the state, but moisture drawn up ahead of it will bring increasing showers, mainly for Kauai and Oahu, by Tuesday. There’s also a slight chance for thunderstorms over Kauai late Monday night through Tuesday. Trade winds should return by Thursday and become locally breezy by the weekend.