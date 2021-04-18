Hawaii’s SNAP program 1 of 6 states to receive national grant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is getting extra funds from a national program to expand efforts to reduce childhood hunger across the islands.
The state was chosen as one of six recipients of an 18-month, $2-million grant from the Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.
The funds will be used to support the state’s SNAP program, which works hand-in-hand in providing school meals and benefitting others in need through nutritional programs.
Agencies from the states selected are expected to engage in cohort learning while sharing best practices and opportunities for policy changes to reduce childhood hunger.
“This exciting new initiative will lead to evidence-based policy change, helping more kids and families who are facing hardship get the food they need,” says Jillien Meier, director of the No Kid Hungry campaign.
Administrators say the money will be used to expand jobs within the department to develop and analyze data and program analytics.
Other states selected include Kansas, North Carolina, Michigan, New Jersey, and New Mexico.
