Forecast: Lighter winds taking over with increasing showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening cold front is moving toward the islands, which will weaken the trade winds and bring a pattern of afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes through Wednesday. The front itself isn’t expected to reach the state, but moisture drawn up ahead of it will bring increasing showers, mainly for Kauai and Oahu, by Tuesday. There’s also a slight chance for thunderstorms over Kauai late Monday night through Tuesday. Trade winds should return by Thursday and become locally breezy by the weekend.
In surf, no significant swells are expected through the week. Surf on north shores will hold steady through Monday before easing Tuesday, with a moderate northwest swell building down the island chain Tuesday night into Wednesday. South facing shores will also remain a little higher through Monday before a gradual downward trend Tuesday.
