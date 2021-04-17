In the wake of 2 deadly police shootings, dozens gather in Waikiki to call for justice

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people attended a rally in Waikiki Saturday demanding justice for victims of police brutality.
The demonstration came in the wake of two deadly Honolulu Police Department shootings in less than two weeks.
On April 5, police shot and killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, following a days-long crime spree.
And on Wednesday, 29-year-old Lindani Myeni was shot outside a home on Coehlo Way after residents said he walked into their house uninvited.
Although HPD justified the officers’ actions in the case that involved Myeni, protestors said both shootings resulted in unnecessary loss of life.
“We’re just demanding justice for all victims of police murder, all victims of police brutality,” said Liz Rees of Refuse Fascism Hawaii. “And, for people who think that this doesn’t happen here in Hawaii, it does.”
“People get this impression that it’s all aloha and butterflies with the police department because the racial makeup is different than on the continent but that’s not the case,” said Lesley Harvey, a community organizer.
Organizers of the rally said one thing they are pushing for is the passage of Brianna’s law, also known as SB 726, which would ban no-knock warrants in the state.
Under this bill, police would need to announce themselves when entering someone’s home.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.