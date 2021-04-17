Two-day manhunt in Windward Oahu leaves behind a shaken community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The two-day manhunt for a man wanted for terroristic threatening left some Oahu residents with a feeling of uneasiness.
Police said 31-year-old Brae Sales was arrested around 11:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in the Kahaluu area.
Sales was wanted for a $50,000 grand jury bench warrant for first-degree terroristic threatening.
According to court documents, he was considered dangerous and indicted for threatening another man with a simulated firearm.
He was also facing resentencing after violating probation on a prior burglary case.
The search began at Valley of the Temples Wednesday when they got a tip Sales was in the area. Armed officers, canines and a helicopter shook up residents and workers -- some of whom said they had no idea what was happening.
“I noticed a lot of police with rifles, and I went back in the office and locked my door,” said Anna Marie Elderts, a Koolau Center worker.
Police later left that area with no luck in finding Sales.
Another search was prompted Thursday night after a 911 call alerted police that Sales was spotted in a neighborhood in the Kahaluu area.
Police said he was found under a home a few hours after the search started.
Again, armed officers, canine units and helicopters were involved.
“Helicopters were going for hours and hours,” said Henry Gloring, a resident living in the area. “And it was shining a light right into my house. I didn’t know what was going on.”
Gloring said his son eventually came out to the yard, and officers said he needed to go back inside.
“As we’re pulling into the road, they’re just two cops standing with their guns,” said Ashlee Pakele, a resident who lives in the neighborhood where Sales was found. “And then they told us we couldn’t enter. We asked why, and then they just said they’re looking for someone.”
The police department did not post anything to social media or alert news organizations about the search of Sales, who was considered armed and dangerous at the time.
Hawaii News Now reached out to the department to ask about the reasoning behind the police operation, but were told no new information would not be released.
