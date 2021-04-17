Since the pandemic began, more pets are being returned to shelters on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Humane Society says there has been an influx in pets being returned to shelters since the pandemic began because of financial hardships.
“We were starting to see that they just really couldn’t afford things like food, medical bills, veterinary care, and things like that,” said Maui Humane Society Director of Development and Marketing Jenny Miller.
The were 321 animals at the Maui Humane Society in March, 281 animals in February and 229 animals in January.
“We actually had some neighbors move and they just left their pets and we’ve kind of taken them in,” Haiku resident Jennifer Stocks said.
The shelter has come up with ideas to help more families out.
“I lost three of my grandparents in 10 days to COVID,” said Maui Humane Society Outreach Coordinator Kristen deBlasi, whose grandparents live on the East Coast. “They left me a little bit of money and I decided to donate that to this program.”
4everpets is one of the ways the shelter is helping families keep their furry friends – by providing food, flea medication, leashes, and many other necessities.
“It’s hard … people have to choose what they can and can’t afford,” pet owner Maile Atay said.
The Maui Humane Society is also looking toward creative ideas to get the community more involved.
“Ultimately, we’re looking to get these animals adopted,” said Maui Humane Society Marketing Manager Katie Shannon.
An annual sleepover event is a little different this year.
“It has a VIP twist to it. So, the top fundraisers will win the opportunity to earn a very luxurious night at one of Wailea’s top resorts,” Shannon said. “The additional top fundraisers will have the opportunity to spend the night in a luxurious kennel, decorated themselves here at the Maui Humane Society.”
More information can be found here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.