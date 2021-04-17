New species of ehu is named after scientist who spent decades studying the fish

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new species of ehu, or deepwater snapper, was discovered during a research study focused on ehu in Hawaiian and Pacific fisheries.
The new species was aptly named “Etelis boweni,” in honor of Dr. Brian Bowen, a Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology researcher who has spent three decades studying the fish.
In a paper published in the “Journal of Fish Biology,” researchers described the similarities and differences of this ehu compared to the species found in Hawaii.
Researchers said although the new species of ehu looks nearly identical to the other species, they are genetically different.
Both species are strikingly bright pink in color and can be found in water up to 1,300 feet deep across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
Scientists said the main difference between the two fish is that the new species can grow much bigger than the other -- sometimes over three feet in length.
The new fish also has smaller eyes and a black spot on the tip of its upper tail fin.
“You can’t protect species that you don’t know exist. You can not protect species if you don’t know where they live. So this species description is a big step forward in protecting biodiversity,” Bowen said.
Bowen says it’s an honor of a lifetime to have a species named after him.
He joked that it’s a “handsome fish with particular good taste!”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.