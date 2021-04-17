Light winds on the horizon

Mostly dry and stable conditions are expected Sunday with trade winds shifting more from the east. Showers will be on the lighter side for windward and mauka areas.
From Monday through Wednesday, winds will become light and variable as another cold front approaches from the northwest. This will lead to afternoon sea breezes that will lead to clouds and pop-up showers, which will be cleared out by nighttime land breezes. Trade winds should return and could become locally breezy by the end of the week.
It’s going to be a quiet weekend in surf, with no significant surf swells expected. Some short-period north swells are possible Monday and again around Wednesday or Thursday. South shores will get a small bump from background swells.
