Light trades, light showers as dissipating front moves over the islands

A cloud band from a decaying cold front will remain over the islands through Sunday. The clouds are not carrying a whole lot of rain-making moisture, so resulting showers should be light and focused on windward and mauka areas. Trade winds will be light and shift more from the east by Sunday.
From Monday through Wednesday, winds will become light and variable as another cold front approaches from the northwest. This will lead to afternoon sea breezes that will lead to clouds and pop-up showers, which will be cleared out by nighttime land breezes.
It’s going to be a quiet weekend in surf, with no significant surf swells expected. Some short-period north swells are possible Monday and again around Wednesday or Thursday. South shores will get a small bump from background swells.
