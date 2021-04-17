Kauai Police Chief suspended for 5 days following alleged racist comments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck was suspended for five days without pay for allegedly making racist comments about Asian people.
Raybuck had previously released a video apology for comments made in July 2020 and November 2019.
He came under fire after reportedly making comments and doing actions that targeted Asians.
As part of this disciplinary action, the Kauai Police Commission also ordered Raybuck to attend cultural sensitivity training.
In a statement Friday, Raybuck said that he “accepts responsibility” for his comments.
Separately, the commission determined there was no evidence to support a complaint that Raybuck failed to promote an employee because of their race.
