HFD investigates the cause of a fire at Campbell Industrial Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a blaze that started inside Campbell Industrial Park Friday morning.
Ten HFD units including a HazMat team responded to the fire that started just before 11 a.m. at tow yard on Olai Street.
Officials said massive clouds of black smoke billowed from two shipping containers that belonged to Izzy-Tows-It, a business that salvages and scraps vehicles.
Firefighters extinguished the fire by 12:00 p.m.
The HazMat unit also made sure any motor oils and other potentially toxic materials found in the shipping containers were absorbed or contained.
No injuries were reported.
HFD had not released a damage estimate.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
