To help with COVID backlog, Maui DMV to open on Saturdays

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County announced that the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing will be opening on two Saturdays each month to help clear the backlog from COVID-19.
Driver’s licensing and other DMV services will be temporarily offered on the first and third Saturdays of each month, beginning on May 1.
This new schedule was created to assist customers who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during normal weekday hours.
These Saturday office hours at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului came after Gov. David Ige extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state identification cards under his 19th proclamation.
Licenses and IDs that have expired since the middle of March 2020 have been extended to June 8.
The temporary Saturday office hours will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are expected to remain in effect for three months. The service may be extended as needed.
Customers will be taken by appointment only. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued.
Saturday appointments will be reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves.
Those interested can schedule appointments four days prior through the DMVL website.
