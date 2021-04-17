Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota back home to reset for second season with Las Vegas Raiders

“You know it’s not all peachy, I think if it was a rainbow colored world and everybody was able to kind of do what they wanted and it was easy, everybody would be playing football, but it’s not an easy journey.” Mariota said. “Everyone’s going to go through adversity whether it’s at the pop warner level, high school level, college or even at the highest of levels, so I think the continued belief that you have to have in yourself is the most outstanding thing that I learned because at the end of the day people are going to judge you, people are going to call you certain things, people are going to say you can’t throw, but at the end of the day if you believe in yourself you can accomplish anything. I’m just privileged to be able to learn that and hopefully share that with other people.”