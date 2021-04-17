Hawaii reports 101 new infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 101 new infections statewide on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 31,270 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state also reported no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 474.
Of the new cases, 49 were on Oahu, 37 on Maui, one on Kauai and 11 on Hawaii Island. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,188 new infections in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,027,849 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 24,041 total cases
- 1,749 required hospitalization
- 760 cases in the last 14 days
- 370 deaths
- 2,632 total cases
- 112 required hospitalization
- 123 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,241 total cases
- 192 required hospitalization
- 300 cases in the last 14 days
- 47 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 35 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 200 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 1,010 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
