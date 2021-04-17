Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm house fire in Mililani

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a second-alarm fire at a home in Mililani Friday evening.
Officials said the blaze started at around 6 p.m. on Makaunulau Street.
The fire caused significant damage to the roof of the house, impacting a family of two who lives at the residence.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross also responded to provide food, shelter and clothing to the residents.
HFD had not yet released the cost of estimated damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story may be updated.
