Crews work to eradicate coqui frog infestation in Waimanalo after state detects noisy nuisance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Agriculture detected a coqui frog infestation in a remote area in Waimanalo and is coordinating a multi-agency eradication effort.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hawaii Invasive Species Council, Oahu Invasive Species Committee and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands are working together to get rid of the invasive species.
“Coqui is a top priority species for the Oahu Invasive Species Committee, along with Miconia and little fire ant, and we will be working closely with HDOA to do everything we can to contain this critical threat,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said.
The frogs are a major noise nuisance and also pose a threat to native ecosystems. Their diet includes insects and spiders and they compete with native birds and other endemic fauna. The coqui’s distinctive chirp is mainly heard at night.
HDOA said that although staff has been responding to reports and conducting searches for more than 10 years in Waimanalo, this specific infestation has gone undetected for sometime because of its remote location.
Currently, 65 frogs have been captured along the base of the mountains in Waimanalo.
The effort began after a resident first reported hearing the frogs in February.
Eradication crews went out five times to capture and assess the situation. Night searches will be conducted in the coming days to capture additional frogs.
An incident command structure will continue to monitor for any spread.
For anyone who hears the coqui’s distinctive chirp, officials ask the public to call 808-643-PEST.
