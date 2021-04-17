California teen becomes youngest person to swim across the Kaiwi Channel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California teen became the youngest person to ever to swim 28 miles across the Kaiwi Channel.
Edie Markovich, who is only 15 years old, completed the grueling swim on Monday.
She swam out in pitch black water at 3 a.m. from Molokai.
Two hours in, she almost called it quits.
“Something is underneath me, and it turned out to be a dolphin! Thank god it wasn’t a tiger shark,” said Markovich.
For the next 12 hours, Markovich struggled in strong currents but relied on her two and a half months of training, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and deep concentration to get through the Kaiwi Channel.
“Instead of just thinking you have 10 hours more to go, sometimes you just have to shut your brain off,” she said.
Some 14 hours and 27 minutes later, she could see Oahu.
“It was such a joy to see that.”
She got to Sandy beach at around 6:30 p.m.
“I got my first lei and thought to myself is this really happening? It was really spiritual like I conquered that body of water,” Markovich said.
“It’s something I will definitely never forget for the rest of my life.”
Markovich said the first thing she ate after her historic swim, sushi!
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.