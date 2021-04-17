Attorney of man killed in police involved shooting said HPD is ‘not telling the whole truth’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attorney representing Lindani Myeni says he’s not blaming the officers for their actions -- he says the problems lie with the department itself.
HPD says it’s a cut and dry use of deadly force, but Myeni’s attorney, Luke Korkowski said they’re not telling the whole story.
“Don’t make him out to be a villain and don’t make the officers out to be villains either,” said Lindani. “Because my suspicion here is that the officers were poorly trained, that the fault here lies at the feet of HPD.”
Korkowski is disappointed in the way HPD is handling the case.
The department released body camera footage Friday showing what they determined to be the only relevant portions of the incident.
“HPD is clearly shaping a narrative and not telling the whole truth,” said Korkowski. “And that’s disturbing.”
The family’s attorney said the officers failed to identify themselves from the beginning and lacked training to de-escalate the situation.
“You don’t control the situation by taking direction from someone who is not rational in that moment,” said Korkowski. “And turning a corner, approaching somebody when you’ve got a gun drawn, failing to announce who you are, none of that makes any sense whatsoever.”
Hawaii News Now’s Law Enforcement Expert, Tommy Aiu said officers have no legal duty to identify themselves.
“Because sometimes there’s just not enough time,” Aiu said.
Aiu thinks the officers were well-trained and showed tremendous restraint.
“They were generally in fear of their life, and they had to use deadly force, a very tragic situation,” said Aiu. “But that’s what happened by the time they got to that point, they’ve run out of options.”
HPD’s Acting Deputy Chief Allan Nagata is proud of the officers’ actions.
“The female was very frantic, I would have been shivering if I responded to that,” said Nagata. “And when the suspect approached the officer and attacked them, they were in a fight for their lives.”
“From his perspective, he’s being attacked by thugs. And again, I’m not calling these guys thugs. I’m saying for Mr. Myeni’s perspective, he may have seen it that way. And he very likely did.”
Korkowski said the body cam video only shows half the story, he has requested copies of the 911 tapes.
