With COVID cases still high on Maui, the island’s biggest middle school is still on full distance learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Waena Intermediate School is the only school on the island still doing full distance learning.
Parents are split over the decision even as cases continue to climb.
“It’s hard for him to have to learn to sit in front of a screen,” said Natasha Nunies, whose son is a seventh grader at Maui Waena Intermediate School.
About 1,100 students are enrolled at the island’s biggest middle school. They have been in full virtual learning for most the school year.
The decision has left some parents upset and frustrated, but the principal says even more parents are very relieved.
“The majority of our parents are very supportive, they understand,” said Jacquelyn McCandless.
Maui reported 24 new infections on Thursday.
The state’s latest cluster report shows six education related clusters and 48 cases in Maui County schools and colleges.
Maui Waena went back to face to face learning for three weeks at the end of February.
McCandless said the decision to return to all virtual learning was tough.
“We have parents who are very frustrated and unhappy, and my heart goes out to them because it’s not what we want either, but the bigger picture is what I have to take into account,” McCandless said.
Nainoa Kaai-Kekona is a sixth grader at Maui Waena.
He has been doing in full distance learning the entire school year.
“Due to COVID-19, we didn’t want to risk it,” said his mother Kianna Kekona.
Kekona said the beginning was a struggle. Now, Nainoa is excelling.
“His grades went from being in Cs, Ds and a couple Fs … to like As and Bs,” Kekona said.
Nunies said she sees both sides.
“It’s a two-part kind of thing because I do enjoy them being home. I get to spend more time with my children,” she said.
McCandless said the target date for face-to-face learning is May 3rd pending data.
