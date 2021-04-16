Unemployed worker gets a nasty surprise at tax time and she isn’t alone

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The April 20 state tax deadline is just days away.
And Hawaii News Now has learned of at least one person on unemployment who wanted taxes withheld but got an unexpected bill instead.
When filing for unemployment, filers can check “tax withheld” to take out taxes from their check.
That’s what Paige, who asked that her last name not be used, says she did in May. She saw deposits in her bank account for months until her accountant told her she owed more than $500 in taxes.
“I got a big surprise when I talked to my accountant and found out that I owed money to the state for taxes that were never taken out of my unemployment checks,” she said.
Paige insists she checked the box to withhold taxes to be smart about her money before spending it and was told by her accountant other taxpayers on unemployment are also getting unexpected bills.
“I always knew I was going to pay taxes on it. I just wanted it taken out up front so I didn’t have to get slapped with a huge bill in April which is exactly what happened,” Paige said.
Interim Tax Director Isaac Choy says he’s talking to the Labor Department to see if they can verify that the withhold box was actually checked.
“If this particular person says, ‘Hey, I checked the box and there should have been some kind of withholding and we charged them a penalty,’ I say come come let’s talk story and we are going to be looking at data from unemployment to see if she actually checked the box,” said Choy.
“It could be user error or something and we don’t get those reports until the year end.”
The Tax Department says only 33% of people who received unemployment benefits actually withheld taxes from those benefits while the Labor Department says there’s no confirmation of error. Choy says if a taxpayer on unemployment cannot pay an unexpected bill, DOTAX can work out a payment plan.
Despite being tax season, Choy says his office is not overwhelmed with phone calls and 90% of the time, a caller can speak to a live person. If you need help, you can call 808-587-4242.
