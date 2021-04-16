Search for new schools superintendent begins as interim position is posted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Education is gearing up for a national search of Hawaii’s next schools superintendent, and has also posted the job listing for an interim DOE head.
It’s not yet clear how long the interim superintendent will be on the job, but a tentative timeline presented by the board suggests it could take about a year for a permanent superintendent to be selected. The board hopes to have an interim superintendent in place by Aug. 1.
Current schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto announced in March that she would step down July 30 rather than seeking to renew her contract. She had faced growing criticism over her response to the pandemic from several quarters, including the teachers union and HGEA.
“What I am seeing is an unnecessary distraction to what we need to be focused on,” she said, in making her announcement. “It’s really in the interest of not having my contract be a distraction to keeping our eyes on the work that has to happen for students that’s leading to this decision.”
Kishimoto took over the role of superintendent in 2017.
