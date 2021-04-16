Open House: Stunning unit in the landmark Ilikai Hotel and renovated 3 BD, 2 BA home in Kumu Iki

First up, experience 180-degree views of Diamond Head, the Hilton lagoon, along with the ocean and blue skies! This unit in the landmark Ilikai Hotel is on the west end of Waikiki. Take the hotel’s private pool elevator or one of the six lobby elevators to the 26th Penthouse floor. Open the double doors to reveal a classic-era home and welcoming foyer. Enjoy floor to ceiling glass windows and tall ceilings, natural light, and ocean breezes. You can even catch sunsets from your living room! This home is made for opulent, Hawaii living, entertaining and making memories that will last a lifetime.