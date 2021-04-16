$8.3M project to retro fit UH Ching Athletics Complex moves forward

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa is moving forward in its $8.3 million project to retro fit the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
Among the renovations will be to add grandstands to expand seating. The current athletics complex has about 3,500 seats, but the Rainbow Warriors often see up to 10,000 fans in attendance for games.
The project will also create hospitality suites to generate revenue and add six new press boxes, electrical and telecommunications upgrades to support the press and instant replay. Field goal netting, new concession capacity and temporary bathroom facilities will also be added.
A previously funded $1.8 million project will also replace the Ching Field turf and install a new scoreboard.
UH said it is working to get the project done by Sept. 4, which is the Rainbow Warriors’ 2021 home season opener game.
Installation of the grandstands and press boxes is planned to begin in the summer.
This project comes as UH was notified in December that Aloha Stadium would not be available to host fans for the next three football seasons. Aloha Stadium was the Rainbow Warriors’ home field since 1975.
UH has six home games scheduled in 2021 and seven games in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Until a more comprehensive traffic study can be conducted, UH also said athletic events at the Simplifi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center will not be held on Saturday football game days.
