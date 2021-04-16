Large HPD presence in Kahaluu as a search helicopter aids K-9 units on the ground

By HNN Staff | April 15, 2021 at 10:25 PM HST - Updated April 15 at 10:32 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A massive police operation is underway Thursday night in Windward Oahu with helicopters and K-9 units.

Honolulu Police are staging about a half mile away from Kamehameha Highway at Pulama Road.

Officers told a Hawaii News Now crew on scene in Kahaluu it was not safe to be in the area.

Police did not provide information regarding the operation.

This is the second police operation near the same area where police were searching for Brae Sales, who is wanted for terroristic threatening. That search turned up empty and HPD provided very little information about the search.

