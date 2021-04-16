HPD criticized for not releasing body cam footage in wake of deadly officer-involved shootings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said that the reason officers shot and killed a man in Nuuanu Wednesday night was clear: He was putting their lives in jeopardy.
But some say HPD needs to start releasing the body cam footage to justify their actions for this shooting and others.
Police were called to the home on Coelho Way when residents claimed the suspect — identified by family as 29-year-old Lindani Myeni — walked into their home, removed his shoes, and started talking to them.
HPD said he had no weapons and no criminal record.
Ballard said when officers arrived, he charged them and repeatedly punched them, and a taser failed to stop him.
Ballard said they shot the suspect multiple times after he repeatedly punched officers, including one who sustained multiple facial fractures and a concussion.
Police said race was not a factor.
“It had to do with behavior and the fact that this person seriously injured the officers and their lives were in jeopardy,” Ballard said.
But at this point, the public can only take the chief’s word for it because body cam video hasn’t been released.
“Body cam information on a matter like this is tremendous,” said Tommy Aiu, former federal agent. “You need that to show either way whether this shooting was justified.”
Hawaii News Now is also waiting on video from other incidents, including the police shooting of a 16-year-old burglary suspect near McCully and the December shooting of a suspect who drove at officers in Kaneohe.
“For whatever reason, the chief wants to say it’s under investigation, but yet give us a conclusion that the officers were justified in these shootings,” said Ken Lawson, a University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law instructor.
Recently, other departments around the country released body cam videos quickly, even when the victims were minors.
In Minnesota, the video of Daunte Wright was released a day after he was shot this past Sunday. In Chicago, police released the video of a 13-year-old two weeks after his shooting.
“Police departments will come out and give their versions and you know, and it may be the accurate version, but let us see it right, and to continuously to deny week after week, month after month,” Lawson said. “The public has the right to see the body cam footage is horrible.”
So why isn’t HPD more forthcoming with police shooting videos? The chief was asked about all those pending cases on Thursday.
“I don’t I don’t have that answer for you. Any other questions? Okay, thank you.”
Hawaii News Now has requested the video from the officers’ body cams and the 911 calls in all three cases.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.