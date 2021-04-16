Hawaii Strong: An ‘ohana unified guides beloved brand Manuhealii through pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family is woven into every aspect of Manuhealii’s operations.
“I do the clothing design and color,” said Danene Lunn, who started Manuhealii in 1985. “My husband does the graphics with my youngest son Lokahi. My middle son and daughter-in-law are the social media/website team and my oldest one is our comptroller and he takes care of all our books.”
The brand had become a home for modern aloha wear with locations in Kailua and Honolulu.
The pandemic shut down stores for four months in 2020, a closure that not only impacted sales, but led to a number of ripple effects.
“It was difficult to keep the manufacturers going because they were also down,” Pono said. “So we had to find a way to keep the manufacturing going and also keep the retailing going. It took some time.”
The Lunns also ran into issue with supplies.
“We had to outsource and resource lots of products,” Danene said.
“Nobody thinks about elastic, the zippers, the buttons, the pelon, everything that goes into making a garment. so for us to just find all the elements that go into production was hard.”
As a result, Manuhealii not only had to alter its designs, but also their way of doing business with no in-person transactions.
So attention shifted to their digital platform, which also included a virtual shopping trip through Facetime.
“It’s really not that far off from a regular customer experience as far as what we’re able to do, it’s just on the phone,” said Manuhealii digital and social media manager Randie Lunn
“We also have a lot of customers that we would help just verbally over the phone or maybe just put in website orders or online orders, but we’ve never even talked to them, so this kind of was an opportunity to actually see and talk to people.”
The pivot was well received by Manuhealii’s local customers, and even through two shutdowns, the company didn’t need to part ways with any of its employees.
Serving the local community has been Manuhealii’s foundation and its what kept them thriving during the pandemic.
“We’re very fortunate that our customers are so loyal and we just appreciate them so much and it’s reciprocated,” Danene said. “It’s staying local first and we’re so lucky that we didn’t rely on any tourism to survive.”
Even more rewarding for the Lunns is they were able to wade through the uncertainty together.
“I think what my parents have done kinda, it goes under the radar sometimes,” said Lokahi Lunn, Manuhealii graphic design manager. “Being a business in Hawaii for 30 plus years. it’s amazing, especially making it through this pandemic.”
