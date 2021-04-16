Hawaii reports one additional COVID fatality; 98 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported one additional COVID fatality on Friday and 98 new infections statewide.
The newly-reported death was on Maui. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii now stands at 474.
Of the new cases, 66 were on Oahu, 18 on Maui, and three on Hawaii Island. There were also 11 residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 31,171 cases. In the last 14 days, there have been 1,197 new infections in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,027,849 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,993 total cases
- 1,747 required hospitalization
- 784 cases in the last 14 days
- 370 deaths
- 2,621 total cases
- 112 required hospitalization
- 121 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,205 total cases
- 191 required hospitalization
- 287 cases in the last 14 days
- 47 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 35 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 199 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 1,007 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
