Under pilot program, Hawaii County allows vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers to skip second test

“We assume that there will be a little bit of fraud here and there,” said Hawaii County spokesman Cyrus Johnasen. “Maybe somebody, one or two people, but a very low amount of residents or visitors coming in are gonna go out of there way to forge their card or skip our post-arrival testing program. It costs nothing and it might make you wait in line another 15 minutes, but I don’t think that’s enough for somebody to commit a federal crime because these are federal cards that are coming in.”