Forecast: Light winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dissipated cold front will move in from the northwest today. Trade winds will decrease as a small increase in clouds and showers are forecast to move over the smaller islands through Saturday. Trade winds will strengthen from Saturday to Sunday, and then weaken to a light and variable pattern from Monday into Wednesday as another cold front approaches from the northwest.This frontal system will break down the weak ridge north of the island chain and produce a light and variable wind pattern from Monday into Wednesday. This means shower coverage will tend to favor Kauai as compared to the rest of the state.