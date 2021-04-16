Episode 6: Resilience: Motivating Lasting Change with Dr. Michelle Segar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on “Resilience: Motivating Lasting Change” with award-winning motivation scientist and bestselling author, Dr. Michelle Segar.” Dr. Segar directs the University of Michigan’s Sport, Health, and Activity Research and Policy Center, and has spent almost 30 years studying how to create systems that support sustainable healthy behaviors among individuals and organizations. Dr. Segar gives tips on adopting a healthier lifestyle, and maintaining motivation.