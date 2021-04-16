Episode 6: Resilience: Motivating Lasting Change with Dr. Michelle Segar

Episode 6: Resilience: Motivating Lasting Change with Dr. Michelle Segar
UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 16, 2021 at 12:58 AM HST - Updated April 16 at 12:58 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on “Resilience: Motivating Lasting Change” with award-winning motivation scientist and bestselling author, Dr. Michelle Segar.” Dr. Segar directs the University of Michigan’s Sport, Health, and Activity Research and Policy Center, and has spent almost 30 years studying how to create systems that support sustainable healthy behaviors among individuals and organizations. Dr. Segar gives tips on adopting a healthier lifestyle, and maintaining motivation.

Remember to subscribe to ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes, click here to visit ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.